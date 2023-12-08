MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Temperatures are much warmer across the area on this Friday afternoon. With the southerly wind coming into effect yesterday, the area will see above-average temperatures today. High temperatures will be in the mid-60s.

There is a little more cloud cover around today. Southly flow increases the temperatures but it will also increase moisture which will help with cloud development. Partly cloudy conditions for tonight with temperatures close to 10 degrees above average. The Pee Dee will bottom out in the upper 40s and the coast will stay in the low-50s.

High temperatures will be near 70 degrees both days this weekend. Saturday will have nicer weather, but then a cold front will bring rain and thunderstorms on Sunday. The cold front will push through the area Sunday evening but rain will be around for most of the day. There is a marginal (level 1) risk of severe weather with the potential for gusty winds being the concern. Forecast models estimate 30-40 mph wind gusts with the passage of this front.

Sunshine and cooler weather will return to start next week.