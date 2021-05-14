Weekend slated to stay mainly sunny

Happy Friday! Sunshine returns today as we continue our slow warming trend, with highs climbing back into the mid 70s this afternoon. We’re looking clear and chilly again tonight, but we’ll continue to slowly warm through the weekend. Highs will be back to around 80 inland on Sunday, still slightly below average. We’ll of course continue to be in a moderate drought phase as well!

The winds will shift throughout the weekend and humidity will slowly rise into next week. Temperatures will be back to around average on Monday with some isolated rain chances returning by Tuesday. The rain chances will be hit or miss with the beaches remaining mostly dry. Temperatures will remain near average for most of next week.

Today: Sunny with a comfy afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Tonight: Clear, but chilly for Mid May! Lows: 48-49 Inland, 51-53 beaches.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and milder. Highs: 77-78 inland, 75-76 beaches.