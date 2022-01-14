Weekend Storm Update

A storm system heading toward the Carolinas late this weekend will bring mainly rain to the eastern Carolinas, but some areas will start with a bit of ice. Tonight is mainly clear and cold with temperatures falling into the 30s. Saturday will be a cooler day with increasing clouds. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s and low 50s. Rain will develop late Saturday night, and change to freezing rain early Sunday morning in parts of the Pee Dee west of Lake City to Marion. A glaze of ice is possible before temperatures will rise above freezing. The ice will turn to rain during the mid morning, and any accumulated glaze will melt and wash away. The exception will be in northern Marlboro County, Scotland County and parts of Robeson County where temperatures will stay below freezing until lunch time. This will allow ice accumulation of over 1/4 of an inch, and that could break tree limbs and cause power outages. Once temperatures warm above freezing, precipitation will be all rain, and no more winter weather issues are expected. Rain will be heavy through Sunday afternoon with 1-2 inches of rain possible. This storm system will move away Sunday night, and we will dry out to start next week.

Tonight, mainly clear and cold. Lows 32 inland, 36 beaches.

Saturday, increasing clouds and cool. Highs 50 inland, 52 beaches.

Sunday, cloudy and windy with rain, starting as ice in the morning in the Pee Dee. Highs 44 inland, 56 beaches.