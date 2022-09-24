Good morning, all! Let’s rise out of these cool morning temperatures. High pressure will control our weather pattern through today with more sunshine and temperatures below normal. The center of the high-pressure system affecting us will move offshore on Sunday, and winds will turn to the south.

It will be noticeably warmer tomorrow with highs in the mid-80s, and there will be a few more clouds mixing in. A cold front will move through on Monday, dropping temps a bit again. No rain is expected, but we’ll see humidity take another dip.

Looking late week, Tropical Storm Ian actually has the potential to make it to the Carolinas, so stay tuned as we keep you updated throughout the week.

Today: Mostly sunny and nice. Highs 80 inland, 77 beaches.

Tonight: Good clearing with lows ranging from the low 60s to the mid-50s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs average in the mid-80s.