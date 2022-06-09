MYRTLE BEACH S.C. (WBTW) — Isolated showers and thunderstorms are likely throughout the afternoon and evening hours. The Storm Prediction Center has areas mainly east of I-95 in a “marginal” risk, level of 1/5. The main concern is gusty winds. The hail threat is 0% as well as the tornado threat.

High temperatures for today are upper-80s for the beaches and lower-90s inland, with a heat index in the mid-upper 90s. Make sure to stay hydrated.

It is a busy weekend along the Grand Strand as the Carolina Country Music Festival kicks off. The event starts tonight, and some stray showers are still possible tonight with temperatures bottoming out near 70 degrees. For the Pee Dee, low temperatures will be in the mid-60s.

A weak cold front moves through the area this evening and stalls offshore. Friday is mostly sunny and dry and a couple of degrees cooler as the front is stalled to the south. Stray showers are still possible along the beaches in association with the sea breeze front. Friday night is partly cloudy and in the low-70s for the coast and upper-60s inland. The humidity will still be very noticeable at the beach.

Eventually, that front will be on the move again Saturday. Hot and humid ahead of scattered showers and storms that take over once again on Saturday with highs in the mid-upper 80s for the beaches and near 90 degrees inland. A small chance for rain still in place Saturday night.

High pressure builds in behind the front as it scoots to the northeast. A stray shower is still possible Sunday depending on the strength of the high-pressure center. Temperatures are still warming a couple of degrees Sunday with another hot and humid day in the forecast.