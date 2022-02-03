Weekend Weather

Beautiful day today! Low 70s at the beaches, middle 70s inland. Clouds really began to pack in today, making for some patchy sunshine. Rain is on the way. A stray shower possible for tonight, but the big story is going to be tomorrow. A cold front will enter the Carolinas Friday morning and make for a wet, yet warm Friday afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be very similar to today if not a couple of degrees warmer. This rain will be a decent amount, expect between 0.25-0.5″ of rain. We will still see on and off rain over the course of Friday, possibly a stray thunderstorm, but the system will be offshore mid Saturday morning taking our warm weather with it. Darn you cold front!

Afterwards cold high pressure builds in for Saturday and Sunday. Saturday will be 20+ degrees colder than Friday, and Sunday, even colder than Saturday. Lower 50s Saturday, upper 40s Sunday for your high temperatures.

Lighter showers will return for the beginning of the week on Monday (20-30% of area expected to see rain right now). Mid 50s for Monday, upper 50s Tuesday, near 60 on Wednesday and Thursday.