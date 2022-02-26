Good morning all, I hope your weekend is off to a great start!

Partly cloudy skies will remain the trend on Saturday with clouds increasing later into the afternoon. Look for highs to take a good step back from this past week, leveling out to the low 60s on average. Some highs may not get to 60 at the beach.

More cloud cover settles in on Sunday, along with afternoon and evening scattered showers. You can keep the jackets handy throughout the day with an umbrella as highs will average around 57 degrees.

Mainly sunny skies will return on Monday and last at least into the middle of the week with highs getting back into the 60s and eventually the 70s by the end of the week!

TODAY: P.M. clouds increase with high temps around 60 at the coast, and the low 60s inland.

TONIGHT: Mainly cloudy skies with lows in the mid-upper 40s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers later into the day. Highs in the mid-upper 50s.