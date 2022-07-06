A good muggy morning on this Wednesday my friends! Hot &humid weather can be expected through the next couple of days with the chance for strong spotty storms late into today in particular. A heat advisory is in effect today from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. for all areas away from the coast.

We’ll stick with partly sunny skies, and temperatures will heat into the mid to upper 90s. Heat-index values of 105 to 110 are expected so heat safety is must yet again! It is also a Weather Alert Day with the potential for severe thunderstorms (again spotty). Storms late today have the potential to produce damaging wind gusts, and spotty hail as well. The hot and humid conditions and the potential for severe thunderstorms will continue on Thursday too, and even possibly for Friday. It’s a weather pattern that has been tough to shake free of.

A cold front slowing creeping closer from the north will finally move into the Carolinas for the weekend with increased rain chances for Saturday, and scattered storms will continue on Sunday. It will not be as hot on Sunday into next week. Rain chances will fall from that point to the middle of next week.

Today: Partly sunny, hot, and humid with later spotty storms. Highs 96 inland, 90 beaches.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and very muggy with storms ending. Lows 74-76 inland, 77-78 beaches.

Thursday: Partly sunny, hot, and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the low to mid 90s.