Happy Saturday all! Cooler conditions are settling in for the weekend.

For today, we have a breezy and cool outlook with sunshine in the morning and then some afternoon clouds mixing in. It will be cold tonight, as well, with some spots away from the coast cooling into the mid-30s.

Widespread frost is not expected, but isolated patches of frost are possible in the coldest locations. The cool weather will persist tomorrow, but it will be with mostly sunny skies, and the winds will calm down. High pressure that brought the weekend cool weather will move offshore on Monday, and we will see a substantial warm-up for the rest of the week.

High temperatures next week will be soaring, bumping to the 70s and 80s, with some inland locations in the mid-80s through the middle of the school and workweek. A cold front will potentially bring scattered thunderstorms on Thursday, with some lingering showers into Friday.

Today: PM Clouds mix in. Breezy and cool with highs in the low to mid-60s.

Tonight: Skies clear late with lows falling near 40 at the coast, to the mid-30s inland.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a nice afternoon. Highs in the mid-upper 60s to low 70s.