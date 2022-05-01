Your forecast outlook for Sunday is looking great with mainly sunny skies and most highs in the 80s!

There will be a slight chance for a later thunderstorm today in the Pee Dee, but most of us will stay dry as we close out the weekend on a pleasant note.

It will be even warmer next week with temperatures warming into the low to upper 80s. The humidity will be higher, and this will bring a chance for spotty afternoon thunderstorms.

Check back for updates into the week ahead with the isolated nature of these storms. As of right now, the best potential for more of these storms and showers looks to be later into Wednesday.

TODAY: Partly sunny and warm with a slight chance for inland storms. Highs around 80 to the mid-80s.

TONIGHT: Partly clear with lows in the mid-60s overall.

MONDAY: Mainly sunny with a couple of p.m. storms. Highs in the low to upper 80s.