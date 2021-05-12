Rainy day ahead as temperatures fall to unseasonably cool levels

Rain moving in this morning will continue through the day. This storm will pass to our south today, bringing a soaking rain for much of the day, and keeping it cool. Temperatures will start off in the 60s but drop as we go throughout the day. The storm system will move away Thursday, but a front will remain stalled to our south, keeping clouds and the chance for showers around, and keeping temperatures below normal.

Skies will clear on Friday, and the slow warm up will continue. High pressure will bring sunshine and warmer weather for the weekend. Some spots will be back in the 80s with temperatures back to normal by Sunday. Warm weather will continue to start next week.

Today, cloudy and cool with periods of rain and dropping afternoon temps. Highs 56-58 inland, 60 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with showers. Lows 45-48 inland, 50 beaches.

Thursday, partly sunny and cool with a chance for showers. Highs 70 inland, 68 beaches.