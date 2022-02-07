A wet and chilly start to the week. A low pressure system developed off the coast of Florida yesterday and will bring rain to the Carolinas. On and off showers will continue throughout the day today. Some of the showers will be moderate to heavy, but still not lasting for very long. It will be chilly and breezy as well with a NE wind, 10-20 mph. Rain will clear late Monday night/early Tuesday morning, and the clouds will clear late Tuesday morning.

Lots of sun for midweek and that will continue all the way to Sunday. A warming trend will start on Wednesday as winds shift and become southerly. Temps will warm into the mid 60s on Thursday, ahead of a dry cold front. Temps will drop a little on Friday but remain in the 60s. We’ll warm back up a little on Saturday, ahead of another cold front. Temperature will cool back down to the mid 50s for Sunday.

Today: cloudy, chilly and breezy with scattered showers. Highs: 43-46 inland, 48 beaches.

Tonight: cloudy, cold and breezy with rain ending. Lows: 34-36 inland, 36-38 beaches.

Tuesday: gradual clearing and warming. Highs in the mid 50s.