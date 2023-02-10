Cloudy, wet weather will continue through the weekend. Periods of rain will move in tonight as a cold front moves through. Temperatures will drop into the 40s. A slow moving storm system will keep the rain chances going through the weekend. It will be much cooler with highs in the 50s, which is closer to normal for this time of year. The heaviest rain will be tomorrow afternoon and tomorrow night. Rain will be lighter on Sunday, but it will still be cloudy and cool with periods of light rain and drizzle. Skies will clear Monday, and it will warm back up for next week. High temperatures will be back in the 60s and 70s next week.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with periods of rain. Lows 46 inland, 50 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy and cooler with periods of rain. Highs 58 inland, 56 beaches.

Sunday, cloudy and cool with more rain. Highs in the mid 50s.