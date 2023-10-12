Rain has moved in and will continue for much of the day. A storm system in the Gulf of Mexico will spread rain throughout the Carolinas today. The storm system will move by to our south, so the heaviest rain will be to the south. Most will pick up close to an inch of rain today, some spots could see up to 2 inches of rain. Rain will start to taper this afternoon, and the evening commute will be mostly dry. The system will move away late today, and it will clear out tonight.

There is a slight chance for a lingering shower Friday but a better chance for showers Friday night into Saturday as a warm front moves through. Highs will warm back up to the mid to upper 70s onFriday. It will stay warm on Saturday with highs in the upper 70s to around 80. A cold front will move through Saturday night and cooler weather will return Sunday with highs in the 70s. Next week will start chilly with highs in the 60s Monday and Tuesday.