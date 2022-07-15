Clouds with scattered showers and storms will continue through today. A front will remained stalled across the area today. This will keep it mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures today will be well below average, in the 80s. This front will fall apart for the weekend, but it will remain warm and humid, and that will keep rain chances in the forecast. We will see more sunshine for the weekend, and rain chances will be lower, but there will still be scattered afternoon storms.

High pressure will strengthen into next week, bringing more sunshine and warmer weather. Some spots will warm into the mid 90s by Tuesday. Pop up afternoon storms will be possible through next week with some spots warming to the mid 90s by midweek.

Today, mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Lows 70-72 inland, 74 beaches.

Saturday, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.