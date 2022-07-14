Wet weather will continue through the rest of the week. A cold front has moved into the Carolinas and stalled. It will hang out in our area through the rest of the week. This will bring mostly cloudy skies and showers and thunderstorms today and Friday. Heavy rain is possible, but it shouldn’t be widespread heavy rain. Some spots can see a few inches of rain through Friday. It will stay warm and humid, but cloud cover will keep high temperatures in the upper 80s today, mid 80s Friday.

The front will slowly dissipate over the weekend, and we will see more sunshine, especially by Sunday. There will still be scattered thunderstorms around this weekend, but they will be more typical hit or miss, late day storms. High pressure will strengthen next week, and that will lower rain chances and heat things up. By mid week, inland areas should be in the mid 90s.

Today, mostly cloudy, warm and muggy with scat’d storms. Highs 87-90 inland, 87-88 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and muggy with showers likely. Lows 70-72 inland, 73-74 beaches.

Friday mostly cloudy and muggy with scat’d storms. Highs in the mid 80s.