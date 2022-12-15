Rain will move through today with much warmer temperatures. Today will be windy and warm with periods of rain and thunderstorms. We should get a good, soaking rain today with between one-half inch and three-quarters of an inch possible. Temperatures today will warm into the upper 60s inland and low 70s along the coast. A cold front will move through this evening, bringing an end to the rain and clearing the clouds away. It will also cool back down.

Sunshine returns on Friday, but it will be cooler with highs near 60. The cool weather will continue through the weekend with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s. A storm system will pass by to our south on Saturday, bringing a few more clouds. It will be sunny but cooler on Sunday with highs in the low to mid-50s. The sunny, cool weather will continue into next week.

Today, windy and warm with rain and thunderstorms. Highs 67-70 inland, 70-72 beaches.

Tonight, gradual clearing and cold. Lows 38-40 inland 42-44 beaches.

Friday, mostly sunny and cooler. Highs near 60.