Rain is heading our way, ahead of a strong cold front. It will be warm and breezy today with highs in the 70s. Showers and a few storms will move through the area for the first half of the day. There will be a few breaks in the clouds this afternoon with a chance for a stray shower through the evening commute. The front will pass through late this evening, and cooler weather will move in tonight.

Plenty of sunshine is expected on Thursday, but it will be much cooler with highs in the 50s. Temperatures will moderate through the rest of the week with highs back near 70 by Saturday. A weak cold front will stall in the area Saturday night and linger into Monday. We could see a few showers Saturday evening, mainly inland. Sunday should remain dry with the front down to our south, and temps will cool back down into the 60s. The front will push back north Sunday night into Monday morning with a few more showers and a warmup for next week.

Today, mostly cloudy and breezy with showers. Highs 70-72

Tonight, gradual clearing and cold. Lows 33-36 inland, 40-42 beaches.

Thursday, sunny and much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.