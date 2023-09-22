A storm system offshore will bring wet and windy conditions heading into the weekend. The storm system offshore may become a tropical storm today, but the worst of the storm will head toward eastern North Carolina. It will be mostly cloudy and windy today with scattered showers, most numerous near the coast. The wind and chance for rain will continue tonight and into Saturday. Wind may gust up to 40 mph, and 1-2 inches of rain are possible along the coast. Inland areas will see less than an inch of rain.

The system will move away throughout the day on Saturday and we’ll dry out throughout the afternoon. Nice weather will return for Sunday and Monday with highs back into the 80s. An approaching cold front on Tuesday will bring a chance for showers and storms by midweek.

Today, mostly cloudy and windy with scattered showers. Highs 76-78 inland, 74-76 beaches.

Tonight, cloudy, wet and windy. Lows in the low 60s.

Saturday, mostly cloudy and windy with a chance for morning showers. Highs in the low to mid 70s.