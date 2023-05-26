We are seeing a wet and windy start to the weekend. A storm system developing offshore will continue to bring rain to the coast tonight, and it will slowly push inland. It will be windy tonight into tomorrow with a northeast wind at 20-30 mph, and gusts to 40 mph possible, especially along the coast. Periods of rain and wind will continue tomorrow, heaviest in the morning. We are expecting 1-3 inches of rain from this system, and it will be cool tomorrow with highs only in the 60s. The system will wind down tomorrow night, and it will be calmer on Sunday. Skies will stay mostly cloudy Sunday, and there will be a chance for a shower, but the winds will be lighter, and it will be warmer with temperatures back in the 70s. The warming trend will continue Monday and Tuesday with the chance for showers continuing.

Tonight, windy with periods of rain. Lows in the mid 50s.

Tomorrow, windy with periods of rain. Highs in the mid 60s.

Sunday, mostly cloudy with a chance for a shower. Highs in the mid 70s.