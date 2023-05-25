It will stay windy with a chance for rain into the weekend. A storm system will develop offshore tonight. It will be cloudy and windy with a few showers. Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy and windy with a chance for showers along the coast. The storm system will move toward the Carolinas tomorrow night and Saturday, bringing a better chance for rain. Rain potential through Saturday will be 1-3 inches. The storm will move away Saturday night, bringing improving weather with less wind and some sunshine Sunday and Monday. There will still be a chance for showers through Tuesday.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and windy with scattered showers. Lows 54 inland, 58 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy and windy with showers along the coast. Highs in the low 70s.

Saturday, cloudy and windy with periods of rain. Highs near 70.