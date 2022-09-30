Hurricane Ian will impact our weather today through tonight. Today will be stormy with heavy rain and strong, gusty winds. 3-6 inches of rain is expected, and winds 40-60 mph may gust up to 75 mph. Coastal flooding is likely. High tide is around 11:18 am, and strong onshore winds will develop around that time, and continue through the afternoon. A storm surge of 3-5 feet is possible. There is a chance for tornados from Friday morning into the afternoon. This tornado chance will be greatest closer to the coast.

The storm will move away Friday night. Rain will come to an end, and winds will gradually diminish through the night. The weekend looks nice. It will be a little breezy Saturday, but we will see sunshine, and there will be a small chance for a shower over the weekend. High temperatures will stay in the 70s. Pleasant weather will continue into next week.

Today, stormy with heavy rain and strong wind. Highs in the mid 60s to near 70.

Tonight, windy with rain ending. Lows 55-60.

Saturday, mostly sunny and breezy with a chance for a shower inland. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.