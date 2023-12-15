Rain and wind are heading our way for part of the weekend. Tonight will be mainly clear and cold with low temperatures in the 30s. Tomorrow will be the nice day of the weekend. Temperatures will be mild, but it will be breezy with clouds increasing. A storm system will move up the coast on Sunday, bringing heavy rain and strong winds. Coastal flooding is possible near high tide Sunday morning. 2-4 inches of rain are possible, and winds can gust to 50 mph. The storm will move away Sunday night, and it will clear on Monday. Sunny, cool weather will return for the middle of next week.

Tonight, mainly clear and cold. Lows 32 inland, 38 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, breezy and mild. Highs in the low 60s.

Sunday, heavy rain and gusty winds. Highs in the mid 60s.