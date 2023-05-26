A low pressure system will bring wet and windy weather for the weekend. Today will be mostly cloudy and windy with a chance for showers along the coast. It will stay windy with a chance for rain into the weekend. The storm system will move toward the Carolinas tonight and Saturday, bringing a better chance for rain. Rain will be heavy at times, especially tonight and throughout Saturday. Rain potential through Saturday will be 1-3 inches.

The low will push inland Saturday night, bringing improving weather with less wind and some sunshine Sunday and Monday. There will still be a chance for showers through Tuesday. Temperatures will slowly warm next week, back to the 80s by Tuesday.

Today, mostly cloudy and windy with showers along the coast. Highs in the low 70s.

Tonight, cloudy and windy with scattered showers. Lows 53-56 inland, 57-58 beaches.

Saturday, cloudy and windy with periods of rain, heavy at times. Highs 62-64 inland, 68 beaches.