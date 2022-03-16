Rain chances are returning for midweek as we remain mild. Rain will move in early this morning and continue on and off through the day today. There is a chance for thunderstorms as well. Scattered showers will continue tonight, and a few may linger into Thursday morning as the storm system moves away. Skies will clear Thursday, and it will be warm with high temperatures in the 70s.

Friday will be warm with clouds increasing late in the day. Showers will move in Friday night and some could linger into the first half of Saturday. A cold front will push off shore Saturday afternoon and skies will gradually clear. Highs will remain in the mid 70s for Saturday. Sunshine returns for Sunday and highs will cool a little, to the upper 60s to near 70. Sunny, warm weather will continue next week.

Today, cloudy with periods of rain. Highs 66-68 inland, 66 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with rain. Lows 55-56 inland, 57-58 beaches.

Tomorrow, A few showers to start the day then clearing. Highs 72-74 inland, 70-72 beaches.