The showers and thunderstorms that moved in yesterday will linger for the rest of the week, and the upper-level low that developed to our west on Sunday has stalled and will remain there for the next several days. This will draw plenty of tropical moisture into the Carolinas from the south, leading to mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers and thunderstorms each day this week. There is the potential for heavy rain, with many places seeing several inches of rain through Friday. The storm system will lift north slowly on Friday and into the weekend, leading to slowly improving conditions. Temperatures will gradually warm throughout the weekend and rain chances slowly decrease.

Today, mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs near 80.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, warm and muggy with showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the low 70s.

Wednesday, mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low to mid-80s.