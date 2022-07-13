MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Pee Dee has been dealing with light, stray showers for a large majority of the day. Isolated thunderstorms began firing up south of Columbia right around noon. Showers and storms will continue to progress northeast and into our viewing area within the next couple of hours.

A cold front to the north and flow out of the southwest is keeping most of South Carolina in the warm sector. Dewpoints will continue to be high today and it is likely the Grand Strand will observe heat indices anywhere from 100-103 degrees. The Pee Dee will likely feel like the upper-90s. The air temperatures throughout the area will range from upper-80s to low-90s.

Later this afternoon the Pee Dee will begin to see scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. The rain will end up spreading to the Grand Strand around the evening commute. The Storm Prediction Center has all counties at a marginal risk, which is level 1/5. The only potential threat outlined by the Storm Prediction Center is a damaging wind threat. Gusty winds within strong thunderstorms could be 35 mph+.

The loss of heat after sunset will dial back the rain. Low temperatures for tonight will range from 72-76 degrees with the more mild temperatures observed at the coast. A similar rain setup is in place for tomorrow as well. Thursday’s temperatures will be a couple of degrees cooler with all cities in the upper-80s, and rain continues for Friday as well, but more isolated than the previous two days. Cooler temperatures continue for Friday mid-80s everywhere.

Over the next four days, rainfall totals will likely range from 1.5″-2.5″. The European Model places 1″-1.5″ widespread. The GFS is more scattered and places the highest rain totals in Florence and at the coast, predicting 2″-2.5″. The GFS places less rain at the border belt 1″-1.5″. The Baron3k model is forecast 2″-3″ widespread.