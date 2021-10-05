Wet weather continues

Rain chances will continue through the rest of the week. A plume of tropical moisture will stay over the Carolinas for the next few days, keeping the chance for showers and thunderstorms high. Tonight will be warm and muggy with a few showers around. Tomorrow will be another partly sunny day with scattered thunderstorms. We will see a better chance for showers and thunderstorms Thursday and Friday. It will stay warm and humid this week with high temperatures in the 80s. The axis of the tropical moisture will shift offshore over the weekend. We will still have a few showers around on Saturday, but most places will stay dry on Sunday. It will stay warm and humid through the weekend and into next week.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, warm and humid with a few showers. Lows 67 inland, 70 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 84 inland, 82 beaches.

Thursday, mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low 80s.