Rain is moving in for holiday travelers. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a few showers. A slow moving storm system will bring on and off showers and even a thunderstorm tomorrow. It will be breezy and warm with highs near 70. A steadier, heavier rain is on the way for Wednesday. Most places will see over an inch of rain tomorrow and Wednesday. This system will clear in time for Thanksgiving. It will be sunny, but cool on Thursday. A weak storm system could bring a few showers on Friday, then cool, dry weather for the weekend.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows 52 inland, 58 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy and breezy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low 70s.

Wednesday, cloudy with periods of rain. Highs 68 inland, 70 beaches.