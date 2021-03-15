Wet weather is back

Wet weather has returned, and will continue through the middle of the week. Tonight will be mostly cloudy and breezy with scattered showers as a warm front move toward the area. A storm system will cross the Carolinas tomorrow with on and off showers. This system will move away Wednesday, and skies will be partly sunny with a few lingering showers. A cold front will approach Thursday, and it will be windy and warm ahead of this front with temperatures warming into the 70s to near 80. The cold front will move through late in the day with showers and thunderstorms, some of the storms could be strong to severe. Cooler, drier weather will move in on Friday, and continue through the weekend. Sunshine will be back, but it will be cool with high temperatures in the 50s and 60s. The sunny weather will continue next week with a warm up.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and breezy with scattered showers. Lows 46 inland, 52 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy with showers. Highs 60 inland, 64 beaches.

Wednesday, partly sunny and warmer with a chance for a shower. Highs 65-70.