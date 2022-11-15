The rain we saw today will be moving away tonight. Scattered showers will linger tonight as the storm system moves away. Rain will be gone by morning, but clouds will be slow to clear. Tomorrow will be a nice day with sunshine returning and temperatures in the 60s. Colder air will move in tomorrow night, and high temperatures will only be in the 50s for Thursday and Friday. Low temperatures Thursday night will drop into the 30s, with many places away from the coast below freezing. High pressure will settle in and bring sunny, but cool weather through the weekend and into next week.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows 47 inland, 54 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny and mild. Highs in the low 60s.

Thursday, mostly sunny and cool. Highs in the mid 50s.