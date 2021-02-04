Wet weather returns

Clouds will thicken up tonight, bringing rain tomorrow. With clouds and a light south wind tonight, it will not be as cold as it has been the past couple of nights. Showers will start to move into the area during the early morning hours. A cold front will move through the Carolinas late tomorrow. Ahead of this front it will be a little warmer than the past few day, but we will see periods of rain throughout the day. The rain will wind down tomorrow night, and it will cool down, with some spots dropping into the 30s. The front will stall offshore, and an area of low pressure will develop along this front and move up the coast. This will bring another round of rain Saturday afternoon and night. This storm system will move away early Sunday morning, and it will clear Sunday, but it will stay cool. The unsettled weather will continue next week. Monday will likely be dry, but rain chances will return Tuesday and last for much of the week.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and breezy with showers late. Not as cold. Lows 42 inland, 46 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy with periods of rain. Highs near 60.

Saturday, mostly cloudy and cool with more rain. Highs in the low 50s.