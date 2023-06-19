The showers and thunderstorms that moved in today will linger for much of the week. Tonight will be mostly cloudy, warm and muggy with scattered showers and storms. Low temperatures will stay in the 70s. An upper level storm system has developed to our west, and will stall for the next several days. This will draw plenty of tropical moisture into the Carolinas from the south, leading to mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers and thunderstorms each day this week. There is the potential for heavy rain, with many places seeing several inches of rain through Friday. The storm system will lift north over the weekend, leading to slowly improving conditions.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, warm and muggy with showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the low 70s.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low 80s.

Wednesday, mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low to mid 80s.