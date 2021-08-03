Wet week ahead with heavy rain possible

Rain chances will increase for the rest of the week. The front that moved through Sunday evening will push back in today and stall over the Carolinas for the rest of the week. Several rounds of rain and thunderstorms will develop along this front through the rest of the week. Rain and thunderstorms will continue on and off through the day today. Heavy rain is possible with 1-2 inches of rain possible, and some higher amounts. This weather pattern will continue through the rest of the week, with on and off showers and thunderstorms through Friday. With clouds and rain in the area, high temperatures will stay below normal in the 70s and 80s this week.

The front will wash out late Friday night and into the weekend. This will allow for more sunshine and warmer weather. We will still see scattered storms over the weekend, but rain chances will lower, especially by Sunday.

Today, mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms. Highs: 76-78 inland, 80 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows 67-68 inland, 70-71 beaches.

Wednesday, mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Highs near 80.