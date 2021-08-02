Wet week ahead

Rain chances will increase for the rest of the week. The front that moved in last night will remain stalled over the Carolinas for the rest of the week. Several rounds of rain and thunderstorms will develop along this front through the rest of the week. The first will move through tonight. Mostly cloudy tonight with showers and thunderstorms developing late. Rain and thunderstorms will continue on and off through the day tomorrow. Heavy rain is possible with 1-2 inches of rain possible, and some higher amounts. This weather pattern will continue through the rest of the week, with on and off showers and thunderstorms through Friday. With clouds and rain in the area, high temperatures will stay below normal in the 80s this week. The front will wash out over the weekend. This will allow for more sunshine and warmer weather. We will still see scattered storms over the weekend, but rain chances will lower, especially by Sunday.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, warm and muggy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows 71 inland, 74 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms. Highs in the low 80s.

Wednesday, mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low 80s.