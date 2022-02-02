Wet Weekend

It is safe to say that everyone is enjoying the sunshine and warmer temperatures today. Happy Groundhog Day, sad news is that Punxsutawney Phil did in fact see his shadow corroborating six more weeks of winter. This prediction must not be effective immediately since we will be in the 70s tomorrow and Friday! Only downside to the warm weather is enhanced cloud cover ahead of a cold front. There will, of course, still be patches of sunshine throughout the remainder of this week, but expect mostly/partly cloudy Thursday and Friday.

The cold front will arrive Friday afternoon, however a stray shower Thursday night is possible. Friday will be the rainiest day of the weekend with cities seeing between 0.25″-0.5″. The front is offshore by Saturday but stalls, leading to more precipitation. The passage of the front reins in cold air advection for Friday night, dropping temperatures in the upper 30s to near 40. The highs for Saturday will only be in the low/mid 50s. Along with the stalled front offshore Saturday, there is also high pressure in the northeast. This is the setup for potential frozen precipitation once again. A couple models are showing a thin layer of warm air (above freezing) in between layers of air that are below freezing, including the surface. The potential for freezing rain will be brief and a main concern inland counties. Still five days out, a lot could change.

Once we get out of the weekend, skies will gradually clear Monday and Tuesday, but temperatures will remain chilly in the low 50s.