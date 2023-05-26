MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A low-pressure system will bring wet weather tonight and Saturday. Today will be mostly cloudy and windy, expect gusts up to 40 mph with light showers throughout the day at the coast. High temperatures today are in the low to mid-70s. The rain is moving in from east to west, so the Pee Dee is going to be dry for the majority of the day before rain this evening.

Tonight it will be cool and below average in the mid to upper-50s. It will stay windy on Saturday, especially in the morning. Showers will be more scattered for the afternoon and evening, but still a wet day overall. Saturday’s high temperatures will be 20 degrees below normal in the Pee Dee with low-60s in the forecast, the coast will be warmer in the upper-60s. Overall, this event is going to be a soaker and generate 1-3 inches of rain throughout the area.

The low will push inland Saturday night, bringing improving weather with less wind and some sunshine Sunday and Memorial Day. Sunday will be warmer in the mid-70s with a mix of sun and clouds and low rain chances. Still, a chance for rain on Memorial Day right now about 30% of the area can expect a passing shower throughout the day, and still mild in the mid-70s.