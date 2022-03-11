Today will remain cloudy and dry until mid afternoon. Showers will ramp up out of the south thanks to a stationary front. The showers will be on and off over the course of several hours and heavy downpours at times are possible. The rain will die down between midnight and 3AM and then the threat for severe weather is going to amp up. Tomorrow is going to be a weather alert day ahead of a strong low pressure and cold front. The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded Horry, Marion, and parts of Florence, Dillon, and Robeson counties into an “enhanced” risk for severe weather. “Enhanced” risk is level 3 out of 5.

The main reason for the upgrade was the increased likelihood for damaging wind gusts. A damaging wind gust is one whose velocity exceeds 60 mph. An isolated wind gust of this magnitude is possible (30%), but most of the wind gusts Saturday morning will be between 30-40 mph. The risk of a tornado is also not 0%, most counties have a 5% chance of an isolated tornado spinning up as the line of storms move quickly through our area. Rain accumulations are forecasted to be around 1 inch for many cities from Friday evening until Saturday afternoon.

The air behind the front is extremely cold and extremely dry. Temperatures will be warmest during the early morning hours tomorrow and they will fall rapidly. Our inland most cities will start in the upper 50s at 2AM, low 60s for the Pee Dee, and upper 60s for the Grand Strand. By 8AM, the front has pass through most of the Pee Dee, and that put our inland most cities (Cheraw, Hartsville, Laurinburg) in the low 40s, upper 40s around Florence, and still in the mid 60s at the Grand Strand. By 5PM, the system is long gone, and temperatures will be upper 40s at the beaches, near 40 for the Pee Dee and already down in the upper 30s for inland. A hard freeze is likely Saturday night, as all cities are likely to down in the 20s.

The only bad weather this weekend will be Saturday morning, but temperatures will remain well below normal for Sunday, but at least it will be sunny. Low 50s as a high on Sunday and a warming trend will begin, warming into the mid 60s by Monday, and back near/at 70 for Tuesday, but more rain on the way between Tuesday and Thursday.