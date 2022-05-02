A good Monday morning to you my friends! It’s going to be a warm and muggy one for sure.

It will be very warm this week with temperatures warming into the low to upper 80s. The humidity will be higher, and this will bring a chance for spotty afternoon thunderstorms.

As of right now, the best potential for more of these storms in the short term will be inland tomorrow afternoon and then later into Wednesday for much of the region in general. Keep it cool out there!

TODAY: Mainly sunny with a couple pop-up p.m. storms. Highs in the low to upper 80s.

TONIGHT: Partly clear with lows in the upper mid-60s overall.

TUESDAY: Good deal of sun with isolated p.m. storms, especially inland. Highs in the low to upper 80s.