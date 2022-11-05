Good Saturday morning my friends! The weekend will be partly sunny overall as we look onward, with warm and humid conditions. Highs will top out in the upper 70s and low 80s. We will be close to record high temperatures through Monday.

After all the impressive warmth and drier weather, a storm system offshore will begin to impact us by the middle of next week. Temperatures will lower as winds turn to the northeast, and there will be a chance for rain by the second half of the week. Be sure to stay tuned as we keep you updated on the eventual need for an umbrella again.

Today: Partly sunny, warm & humid. Highs 83 inland, 79 beaches.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and mild with lows average lows overall in the mid-60s.

Sunday: Partly sunny, warm & humid. Highs nearing 80 to the low 80s.