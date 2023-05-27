MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A very cool start to the morning, temperatures will continue to be below average for the entire day. Highs will only be in the 60s. Upper-60s at the beach and low to mid-60s inland.

Widespread rain will continue until lunchtime; there will still be numerous showers throughout the afternoon and evening time, but at least there will be a couple of breaks in the rain. The clouds will remain all day. Observed rainfall totals are not too impressive, even though the rain has been consistent it has been light. No flood warnings or advisories are in place. Dithces and roadways have been good about handling the rain.

An additional 1-2 inches possible at the coast today, and about an inch in the Pee Dee. For tonight, mostly cloudy with a stray shower. It will be cool with temperatures bottoming out in the upper-50s to near 60 in the Pee Dee and mid-60s at the coast.

For Sunday, mostly cloudy with a passing shower possible, but it is trending mostly dry. It will be warmer with temperatures in the mid-70s, For Memorial Day, a couple of scattered showers and storms, primarily in the afternoon. Temperatures will be warmer, near 80 inland and mid-70s at the coast.