MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Mostly cloudy conditions tonight with isolated rain chances before midnight. Temperatures will be somewhat mild with low to mid-40s expected.

Rain becomes widespread by mid-morning on Sunday and it will last for nearly the entire day. 1-2″ of rain will come from the system. The system of low pressure is coming from the Gulf of Mexico so there is a ton of moisture associated with it.

There is going to be a large temperature gradient throughout the area tomorrow as a coastal trough develops offshore and pushes inland. It will bring mild temperatures to the cities it passes. Currently, the trough is only forecasted to warm portions of the coast. Low-60s are expected for the Grand Strand tomorrow, but the Pee Dee will be ten degrees cooler in the low-50s, and west of I-95 may only be in the upper-40s tomorrow.

Rain will continue into the overnight hours, but conditions will dry out for the morning commute on Monday. Highs on Monday will be seasonable in the mid to upper-50s with clearer skies returning by the afternoon. This will be the case for Tuesday as well.