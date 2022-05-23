MYRTLE BEACH S.C. (WBTW)– Muggy and above normal temperatures once again tonight. The beaches will be in the low 70s, and inland communities will be in the upper-60s to near 70 degrees.

Calm commute Monday morning. Partly cloudy skies to start and the afternoon time will fire up more widespread showers and thunderstorms. Rainfall will be intermittent throughout the day and some thunderstorms have the potential to produce small hail and gusty winds around 30-35 mph. The Storm Prediction Center has our area in a “marginal risk”, so level 1/5, no need for a weather alert day.

Rainfall continues well into the evening time before dying out into the overnight hours. A cold front moves through Monday night and therefore temperatures to be a couple of degrees cooler on Tuesday. Dewpoints will not change as much the air will still be very muggy and uncomfortable. High temperatures on Monday are in the mid-80s and Tuesday will be upper-70s to low-80s.

Monday looks like the most widespread event in terms of rainfall, but showers and storms will still be popping up, primarily during the afternoon hours, from Tuesday until Friday.

The good news is that no 90 degrees days are in the 7-day forecast, and rain chances disappear in time for the weekend.