Winds will increase today with showers moving in this afternoon. Hurricane Ian has weakened into a tropical storm as it moved across Florida. Mostly cloudy and windy today with a few showers late in the day. We will see the worst of the storm in the Carolinas on Friday. Rain will pick up tonight with heavy rain and gusty winds on Friday. Ian will move by to our west Friday night as a tropical storm. Winds will gust past 50 mph, and 3 to 6 inches of rain is expected. The storm will weaken and move away with improving weather on Saturday. Scattered showers will continue through the weekend.

Today, mostly cloudy and windy with a few showers late. Highs in the near 70.

Tonight, cloudy and windy with heavy rain. Lows 58-61.

Friday, heavy rain and gusty wind. Highs 68-72.