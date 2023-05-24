A storm system will bring wind and the chance for rain by the end of the week. Tonight will be partly cloudy and mild with temperatures dropping into the 50s. A nice day is on the way for tomorrow with partly sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s to near 80. High pressure building in from the north will increase our wind tomorrow. A storm system developing off of Florida on Friday will keep the wind going. This storm will move toward the Carolinas, increasing the clouds and bringing a chance for rain on Friday. The best chance for rain will be Friday night into Saturday, and there is a chance for a good soaking rain, with 1-3 inches of rain possible. Winds will diminish on Sunday, but the chance for showers will continue into next week.

Tonight, partly cloudy and mild. Lows 52 inland, 58 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny and windy. Highs 80 inland, 74 beaches.

Friday, partly sunny and windy with a chance for rain. Highs in the low to mid 70s.