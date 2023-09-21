A storm system developing offshore will bring windy conditions and a chance for showers heading into the weekend. Tonight will be mostly cloudy, breezy and mild with low temperatures in the 60s. The storm system developing offshore may become a tropical storm tomorrow, but the worst of the storm will head toward eastern North Carolina. It will be partly to mostly cloudy and windy tomorrow with scattered showers, most numerous near the coast. The wind and chance for rain will continue tomorrow night and into Saturday. Wind may gust up to 40 mph, and 1-2 inches of rain are possible along the coast. Inland areas will see less than an inch of rain. Nice weather will return for Sunday and Monday with highs back into the 80s. A cold front on Tuesday will bring a chance for thunderstorms.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, breezy and mild. Lows 60 inland, 66 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly to mostly cloudy and windy with scattered showers. Highs 78 inland, 76 beaches.

Saturday, partly sunny and windy with a chance for showers. Highs in the mid 70s.