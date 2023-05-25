A storm system will bring wind and the chance for rain by the end of the week. A nice day is on the way for today with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. High pressure building in from the north will increase our wind today and cloud cover will increase throughout the afternoon. A low pressure system moving off the coast of Florida today will keep the wind going on Friday.

This storm will move toward the Carolinas, increasing the clouds and bringing a chance for rain on Friday. The best chance for rain will be Friday night into Saturday, and there is a chance for a good soaking rain, with between 1 to 3 inches of rain possible. Winds will diminish on Sunday, but the chance for scattered showers will continue into next week.

Today, mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs 77-78 inland, 74 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and mild with a few showers. Lows 55-56 inland, 58 beaches.

Friday, mostly cloudy and windy with a chance for rain. Highs in the low 70s.