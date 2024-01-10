Sunshine returns today but it will be windy and cooler. The winds will continue to gust into the 30s for the first half of the day, then gradually decreasing throughout the afternoon. Highs today will be much cooler than yesterday, topping out in the low 50s. Lows tonight will drop into the mid 30s. Sunshine returns for Thursday as temperatures warm back to the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

Another strong storm system will move through the Carolinas on Friday. The Storm Prediction Center has once again put portions of our area in an Enhanced Risk for severe storms. As of now, it looks like the main threat will be damaging gusty winds. The tornado threat looks to be lower with this storm system but expect updates on the severe threats as this system gets closer. Highs on Friday will top out in the low to mid 60s.

The rain and storms will move out for the weekend and sunshine will return. It will be much cooler with highs in the low to mid 50s. Temperatures will warm back up to the upper 50s to near 60 on Monday with another cold front set to move through the Carolinas. The front will push showers through our area late in the day and continue through the overnight. The rain will clear out to start the day on Tuesday and temperatures will on again drop to the low to mid 50s.