Windy and warm today ahead of a strong cold front

We will warm up today, then cool down on Thursday. Today will be windy and warm ahead of a strong cold front that will move through late in the day. Highs will top out around 80 degrees this afternoon. The warm weather, low humidity and gusty wind will lead to high fire danger today, especially since we have not had much rain lately.

Much cooler weather will move in behind the cold front, and temperatures will drop into the upper 30s to low 40s tomorrow morning. Sunny, but cool weather for Thursday with highs in the 60s. Some spots inland will drop back into the upper 30s Friday morning.

We will warm up Friday into the weekend. A storm system will bring rain on Saturday, then clear on Sunday. Temperatures will continue to warm next week with some spots in the 80s by Tuesday.

