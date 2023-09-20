The nice weather we have seen this week won’t last long… rain chances are back for the end of the week. Tonight will be partly cloudy and mild with low temperatures in the 60s. A storm system will develop offshore tomorrow, and winds will increase. Rain should stay offshore tomorrow and it will be warm with highs in the 80s. Friday will be windy with a storm system offshore. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, and there is a chance for rain. If the storm system is closer to the coast, heavy rain is possible along the coast, but if it stays far offshore, some spots may not see any rain. This system will move away on Saturday, but there will still be a chance for rain and it will be windy. Sunday and Monday will be mainly dry with temperatures in the 80s. A cold front will bring a chance for thunderstorms on Tuesday.

Tonight, partly cloudy and mild. Lows 60 inland, 66 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, breezy and warm. Highs 84 inland, 80 beaches.

Friday, mostly cloudy and windy with a chance for rain. Highs in the mid 70s.